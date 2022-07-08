Local Student Makes the Judges Cut on America’s Got Talent

America’s Got Talent’s new season is showcasing auditions and one local student, Mia Morris, has made the judges cut.

Morris is a rising senior at Brentwood High School, and while this is her first time auditioning for a reality show, she’s no stranger to the stage. She’s been performing from a very young age starting at the age of 9, becoming a YouTuber at the age of 13 when she would post her drum covers. She’s been on some of Nashville’s sacred stages like the Grand Ole Opry and The Ryman. And we have to mention, she is a multi-instrumentalist who plays the drums, ukelele, bass, guitar, and piano.

For her audition on America’s Got Talent, she performed an original song using a loop pedal where she created her own one-woman show.

In talking to Morris, we asked if she thought that was risky to audition with an original song.

“I fully understood that most of the musical acts on competition programs do cover songs and I also understand why people love hearing songs they already know & love. I’ve actually talked quite a bit about being a cover musician vs. a songwriter on TikTok, shorts, and YT vlogs and it’s something I’ve thought a lot about working as a hired musician in Nashville for years. I’m happy to be hired to play just about any type of music or instrument and I play everything from country to metal to punk for other artists and bands,” says Morris.

Continuing Morris said, “However, as an artist, I’m only interested in playing my own original music so I never considered trying out for a competition playing someone else’s music. I was surprised, impressed, and very excited to find out AGT welcomed the idea. As far as playing as a one-woman band, I’ve played in lots of different-sized bands and they have different challenges and advantages. Songs can be delivered in many different ways but playing them myself is what I love doing the most currently.”

Morris has backed 120 artists and we asked if she had any favorites. “I don’t really have a favorite artist that I’ve played for because the gigs often build upon themselves along with your experience and opportunities. I’ve played with hundreds of country artists from Pam Tillis, Lindsay Ell, Tenille Arts, and many just starting out to metal and punk bands. The firsts are always cool and I would have to say the first time I got on stage with G. Love or the Ataris on the Warped Tour was a moment that opened my eyes about actually trying to become a professional musician,” says Morris.

Comparing the America’s Got Talent stage to The Ryman where Morris has performed, we asked which one she preferred.

“The Ryman is so far, my favorite indoor venue. The stage, even just during soundcheck feels like a special place and the sound of the room is fantastic. AGT’s stage feels like a mix between a concert venue and a television stage. The crowd there is absolutely crazy and the gear and production going on all around are incredible,” explained Morris.

Looking ahead, we asked Morris if we could get a hint at what she might play next.

“If I get to perform again, I’m sure it’ll be some version of my one-woman show. I sometimes perform with foot drums while wearing a guitar or playing keys at the same time and some of my songs work really well that way. AGT has been listening to my music and I’ve even sent them some new songs that haven’t been released yet.”

Mia Morris advanced through to the Judge Cuts round, which is where the Judges decide who goes through to the live shows, that begin Tuesday, August 9th on NBC. Morris is still waiting to hear whether she is going through to perform again in Los Angeles.