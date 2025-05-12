Local Spring Hill Resident will Appear on LEGO Masters

Hosted by actor and executive producer Will Arnett, the series LEGO® Masters returns Monday, May 19 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX with a fifth season featuring a new batch of talented teams, including Spring Hill resident, Brittain Edison.

How the show works: teams of two will compete against each other in even more ambitious brick-building challenges, such as a masquerade party and a colossal wedding cake build, in the hopes of taking home a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, and the grand title of LEGO Masters.

We were able to speak with Brittian about the upcoming show, who shared she had started watching the show back in 2020 and finally decided to try out. She said, “Fast-forward to the present—my sister (Niki) decided to apply for the show, and I was thrilled at the possibility of joining her. I begged her to take me on as her partner, and we’re incredibly proud to be the first sister team to compete on LEGO Masters.”

As an avid builder, we asked about the difference between building on a TV set versus at home: “Building on a television set was a completely different experience. The biggest challenge was the frequent trips to the brick pit—something you don’t have to deal with at home. To stay organized, my sister and I created a ‘grocery list’ system for the parts we needed, but we still had to make multiple trips. Let’s just say, I never missed a cardio session while filming!,” shared Brittian.

Since the possibilities are endless with Legos, Brittian shared her inspiration for builds, “My biggest inspiration comes from Disney. My entire family is huge fans, so I’ve always been drawn to Disney princess-themed builds. I also noticed that these characters were underrepresented at shows. It brings me so much joy to see little girls connect with my work—those moments are truly special.”

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email