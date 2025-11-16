Local Songwriters Release New Santa Video and Book

“Santa Claus Is Melting on the Sand,” the latest holiday novelty song, animated video, and book, is now available. Just in time for Christmas, this brand-new story song with an island groove brings Christmas family fun to kids of all ages.

Written by prolific songwriters Bonnie Barbey and John Chisum, the song was inspired by actual events and embellished to deliver an entertaining adventure story for the whole family. Norris Hall, one of Tennessee’s most commissioned artists, created the lively illustrations.

“We’re thrilled to have ‘Santa Claus Is Melting on the Sand’ now available to everyone,” writer Bonnie Barbey, said. “This song was so enjoyable for us to write and we’re excited to spread that joy to others. I imagine families sitting around their TV or iPad watching the animated video, singing along and having a great time together.”

Enjoy a sneak peek of “Santa Claus Is Melting on the Sand” now – Santa Claus Is Melting

Things go awry when a young family decides to skip Christmas. When Santa and Mrs. Claus show up on the beach delivering gifts, Santa overheats and the fun begins! Brought to life in vivid, four-color animation, Santa’s island adventure is sure to join “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and many others as a perennial season favorite.

“Who knows, ‘Santa Claus Is Melting on the Sand’ might just be the beginning of a new kind of Christmas vacation where this island inspiration brings families together on the beach with our tropical Santa,” writer John Chisum said.

“Santa Claus Is Melting on the Sand” is available across all music streaming platforms. Order Santa Claus Is Melting here. Click here to order book.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email