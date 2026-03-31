Local Singers Still in the Mix on American Idol

Season 24 of American Idol continued on Monday, March 30th, when the contestant pool was reduced from 20 to 14. It was also the first night of live audience voting.

At the beginning of the show, the top 14 contestants were revealed, which included locals Lucas Leon and Jordan McCollough. The theme of last night’s show was “Songs of Faith.” After each performance, the audience was asked to vote during the show, and with very little time left, host Ryan Seacrest revealed they would not announce who would move on to the top 12 due to so many votes coming in that they were unable to count them accurately before the show ended. The announcement for the top 12 is delayed until next Monday, April 6th.

As part of the top 14 contestants, Gallatin teen Lucas Leon performed “Gratitude,” made popular by Brandon Lake. Judge Luke Bryan said it was his favorite performance by the artist, but Carrie Underwood felt the teen was a bit nervous during the performance.

Jordan McCollough, a Murfreesboro resident, performed “I Can Only Imagine.” After the performance, Underwood simply said, “Thank you.” Judge Lionel Richie also kept his words short by saying, “May the congregation say amen? Amen!”

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