mccreary's pub

Gov. Lee announced that restaurants in many Tennessee counties, including Williamson County, can reopen at 50% capacity as early as today, Monday, April 27. Restaurants are asked to follow certain guidelines, which you can read more about here.

Here is a list of when some local restaurants will be re-opening their dine-in areas. If you would like your restaurant listed, please email us at news@williamsonsource.com with your restaurant’s name, address, the date you will open dine-in services and a Facebook Page or website we can link to.

Last update: Sunday, April 26, 8:30pm

1McCreary’s Irish Pub & Eatery

Address: 414 Main St, Franklin
Reopening Dine-In Services: April 27
Facebook Page 

2Puckett’s Franklin

Address: 120 4th Ave S, Franklin
Reopening Dine-In Services: April 27
Facebook Page

3Puckett’s Columbia

Address: 15 Public Sq, Columbia
Reopening Dine-In Services: April 27
Facebook Page

4Jonathan’s Grille

Address: 7135 S Springs Drive, Franklin &
2056 Crossings Boulevard, Spring Hill
Reopening Dine-In Services: April 28
Facebook Page 

5The Bunganut Pig Bar & Restaurant

Address: 1143 Columbia Ave, Franklin
Reopening Dine-In Services: April 28
Facebook Page 

photo by Donna Vissman

6Americana Taphouse

Address: 94 E Main St, Franklin
Reopening Dine-In Services: April 29
Facebook Page

7Merridee’s Breadbasket

Address: 110 4th Ave S, Franklin
Reopening Dine-In Services: April 30
Facebook Page

8The Rutledge


Address: 105 International Dr, Franklin
Reopening Dine-In Services: May 1
Facebook Page

9Dolan’s Bar & Grill

Address: 4140 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin
Reopening Dine-In Services: May 1
Facebook Page

