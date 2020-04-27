Gov. Lee announced that restaurants in many Tennessee counties, including Williamson County, can reopen at 50% capacity as early as today, Monday, April 27. Restaurants are asked to follow certain guidelines, which you can read more about here.
Here is a list of when some local restaurants will be re-opening their dine-in areas. If you would like your restaurant listed, please email us at news@williamsonsource.com with your restaurant’s name, address, the date you will open dine-in services and a Facebook Page or website we can link to.
Last update: Sunday, April 26, 8:30pm
1McCreary’s Irish Pub & Eatery
Address: 414 Main St, Franklin
Reopening Dine-In Services: April 27
Facebook Page
2Puckett’s Franklin
Address: 120 4th Ave S, Franklin
Reopening Dine-In Services: April 27
Facebook Page
3Puckett’s Columbia
Address: 15 Public Sq, Columbia
Reopening Dine-In Services: April 27
Facebook Page
4Jonathan’s Grille
Address: 7135 S Springs Drive, Franklin &
2056 Crossings Boulevard, Spring Hill
Reopening Dine-In Services: April 28
Facebook Page
5The Bunganut Pig Bar & Restaurant
Address: 1143 Columbia Ave, Franklin
Reopening Dine-In Services: April 28
Facebook Page
6Americana Taphouse
Address: 94 E Main St, Franklin
Reopening Dine-In Services: April 29
Facebook Page
7Merridee’s Breadbasket
Address: 110 4th Ave S, Franklin
Reopening Dine-In Services: April 30
Facebook Page
8The Rutledge
Address: 105 International Dr, Franklin
Reopening Dine-In Services: May 1
Facebook Page
9Dolan’s Bar & Grill
Address: 4140 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin
Reopening Dine-In Services: May 1
Facebook Page