Local Restaurants Participating in Burger Week

By
Donna Vissman
-
Drake's
photo from Drake's

Nashville Scene’s Burger Week is back (July 12-18) where local restaurants offer a burger special for $7.

Once you’ve visited the local restaurants, share your photo with the hashtag #SceneBurgerWeek21 to vote for the best burger and win prizes.

Here’s a list of places in Williamson County to visit. Find the complete list here. 

BurgerFi

7010 Executive Center Drive, Brentwood

The BurgerFi BBQ Brisket Burger features a single Angus patty topped with White Cheddar Cheese, Natural Pulled Brisket seasoned with Cattlemen’s Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce, Shredded Cole Slaw and Pickle chips. Served on a Branded BurgerFi Potato Bun.

Corner Pub

Locations

710 Old Hickory Blvd, Brentwood

9200 Carothers Pkwy suite 100, Franklin

1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin

Corner Pub is offering a Pepper Jelly Burger featuring a Half pound burger with pepper jelly cream cheese and fried jalapeños  on a brioche bun.

​Drake’s

553 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin

A fresh, never frozen blackened Cajun burger with provolone cheese, smoked ham, olive relish, remoulade, lettuce & tomato on a butter-toasted bun.

Herban Market

3078 Maddux Way, Franklin

Herban Market is offering the Guacamole Crunch Burger, a 100% grassfed & locally sourced beef patty with all-organic & house-made ingredients including guacamole, jalapeno cream sauce, guajillo mayo, mozzarella cheese, griddled onions, crunchy house-made tostada, lettuce, & tomato on a house-made bun.

Hoss’ Loaded Burger

515 Burkitt Commons Ave, Nolensville

The Blackbird is a 1/3lb Porter Road Butcher ground beef hand patted and stuffed with creamy Colby-jack cheese and topped with Cajun spices, Benton’s bacon, mayo, and lettuce.

Mooyah

213 Franklin Road Suite 160, Brentwood

Try one of the fan-favorites! The Cheddar Bacon Burger features ¼ lb of fresh, never-frozen Certified Angus Beef®, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Grilled Onions, BBQ Sauce, on a non-GMO Potato Bun.

​Wilco Fusion Grill

9040 Carothers Parkway Ste B105, Franklin

The I-65 is a Beef burger with grilled Pickles, grilled red onion, red wine glazed bacon, sharp cheddar, homemade onion rings, Honey pineapple, mustard, and ketchup.​

