Local Restaurants Participating in Burger Week

Nashville Scene’s Burger Week is back (July 12-18) where local restaurants offer a burger special for $7.
Once you’ve visited the local restaurants, share your photo with the hashtag #SceneBurgerWeek21 to vote for the best burger and win prizes.
Here’s a list of places in Williamson County to visit. Find the complete list here.
BurgerFi
7010 Executive Center Drive, Brentwood
The BurgerFi BBQ Brisket Burger features a single Angus patty topped with White Cheddar Cheese, Natural Pulled Brisket seasoned with Cattlemen’s Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce, Shredded Cole Slaw and Pickle chips. Served on a Branded BurgerFi Potato Bun.
Corner Pub
Locations
710 Old Hickory Blvd, Brentwood
9200 Carothers Pkwy suite 100, Franklin
1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin
Corner Pub is offering a Pepper Jelly Burger featuring a Half pound burger with pepper jelly cream cheese and fried jalapeños on a brioche bun.
Drake’s
553 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin
A fresh, never frozen blackened Cajun burger with provolone cheese, smoked ham, olive relish, remoulade, lettuce & tomato on a butter-toasted bun.
Herban Market
3078 Maddux Way, Franklin
Herban Market is offering the Guacamole Crunch Burger, a 100% grassfed & locally sourced beef patty with all-organic & house-made ingredients including guacamole, jalapeno cream sauce, guajillo mayo, mozzarella cheese, griddled onions, crunchy house-made tostada, lettuce, & tomato on a house-made bun.
Hoss’ Loaded Burger
515 Burkitt Commons Ave, Nolensville
The Blackbird is a 1/3lb Porter Road Butcher ground beef hand patted and stuffed with creamy Colby-jack cheese and topped with Cajun spices, Benton’s bacon, mayo, and lettuce.
Mooyah
213 Franklin Road Suite 160, Brentwood
Try one of the fan-favorites! The Cheddar Bacon Burger features ¼ lb of fresh, never-frozen Certified Angus Beef®, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Grilled Onions, BBQ Sauce, on a non-GMO Potato Bun.
Wilco Fusion Grill
9040 Carothers Parkway Ste B105, Franklin
The I-65 is a Beef burger with grilled Pickles, grilled red onion, red wine glazed bacon, sharp cheddar, homemade onion rings, Honey pineapple, mustard, and ketchup.
