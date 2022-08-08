Local Rescue Squads Help Rescue Man Who fell in Concrete Holding Tank

Monday morning, a male victim fell into a 30’ concrete holding tank on a construction site at 4630 Columbia Pike in Thompson’s Station.

The Williamson County Rescue Squad responded with their Heavy Rescue, a technical rescue team from Franklin Fire, and Williamson Fire/Rescue.

TOSHA and Williamson County EMA was also called to the scene. Williamson County EMS medics and supervisors made the decision to call for Vanderbilt Lifeflight due to the severity of the victim’s injuries.

The victim was flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition.

