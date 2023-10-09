Local Radio Host Bobby Bones is Selling His Nashville Home

Local radio host Bobby Bones has listed his Nashville home.

Located on Franklin Pike in the Oak Hill neighborhood, the home sits on tree-filled 5 acres and is listed for $8.75 million. The property was originally purchased in 2020 for $3.75 million.

Since the purchase, the home has been renovated. On the property, there are three structures, the main home with four bedrooms, a pool house with two bedrooms, and a renovated barn.

Inside the main house, there are four bedrooms, a home gym, a theater space, and a chef’s kitchen. It even has a six-car heated garage.

According to the listing, the home is completely fenced and is equipped with a full surveillance system and three gated entrances that offer privacy and security.

See the video listing below. The home is listed with Compass, Carrie Prickett is the listing agent.

