Local Pianist Abigail Goddard is a Division Finalist in the MTNA Junior Piano Competition

Abigail Goddard was named the winner of the Tennessee MTNA Competitions held at Lipscomb University on November 5th and will represent Tennessee as a Division Finalist in the MTNA Junior Piano Competition.

Abigail (“Abbie”) age 14, the daughter of Jeffery and Laura Goddard, has been studying classical piano since age 4 and is currently a freshman at Ravenwood High School. She has won or placed in many competitions including Kaufman Music Center International Youth Piano Competition (finalist), American Protegé International Competition, Brussels Grand Prize Virtuoso International Music Competition, Golden Classical Music Awards International Competition, United States International Piano Competition Young Artists Award, etc. Recently, she also placed 2nd in the TMTA State Competition in Memphis. At age 10, Abbie performed at Carnegie Hall.

The winner of the division competition will compete in the National Finals. Division winners will be announced in mid-January. The MTNA National Competitions are the most successful and prestigious student competitions in the country. Each year, thousands of students compete for top prizes and national recognition.

The three-tiered MTNA competitions begin at the state level. Winners of each State Competition advance to the Division Competition. Division winners then proceed to the National Competition Finals.

Music Teachers National Association is a nonprofit organization comprised of 17,000 independent and collegiate music teachers committed to advancing the value of music study and music making to society and to supporting the professionalism of music teachers. Founded in 1876, Music Teachers National Association is the oldest professional music association in the United States.