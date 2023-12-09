Local Performers to Showcase their Talent at Dickens of a Christmas 2023

Step back in time for Dickens of a Christmas this weekend. The festival takes place on two days- Saturday, December 9, 10 am – 6 pm and Sunday, December 10, 11 am – 5 pm in downtown Franklin.

Here’s the complete list of performers for the weekend.

SATURDAY

On The Public Square

9:45 AM | Opening Remarks

10:00-10:30AM | Franklin First United Methodist HandBells

10:40-11:10 AM | Franklin School of Performing Arts

11:20-11:50 AM | Southern Irish Dance

12:00-12:30 PM | Franklin Suzuki Academy

12:40-1:10 PM | Pull-Tight Players

1:20-1:50 PM | Gabe Lamog

2:00-2:30 PM | Magnus Spiritus Trombone Quartet

3:10-3:40 PM | Jill Riley – Culmine Media

3:50-4:20 PM | Nashville Opera

4:30-5:00 PM | Brianna Bollinger

5:30-6:00 PM | Town Sing led by Yuletide Carolers

At 2nd Ave. and Main Street

10:00 – 10:30 | Kate Cosentino

11:10 – 11:40 | Raihanna Estrada

12:10 – 12:40 | The Woodwork

12:45 – 1:15 | Elle Jae McCaul

1:20 – 1:50 | Tanner Cherry

1:55 – 2:25 | Braxten Allen

3:00 – 3:30 | Nicole Coley

3:35 – 4:05 | Jordana Bryant

4:10 – 4:40 | Regan Rousseau

4:45 – 5:15 | Paige Rose

5:20 – 5:50 | Kiersi Joli

SUNDAY

On The Public Square

11:10-11:40 AM | American Caroling Company

11:50-12:20 PM | The Dancing Divas and Dudes

12:40-1:10 PM | Franklin Brass Quintet

1:20-1:50 PM | Source One Five

2:30-3:00 PM | Franklin Light Opera

3:10-3:40 PM | Williamson County Community Chorus

At 2nd Ave. and Main Street

12:20 – 12:50 | Olivia Faye

12:55 – 1:25 | Birdie Nichols

1:55 – 2:25 | Margaret Haynie

2:30 – 3:00 | Gracia Harrison

3:05 – 3:35 | Carmen Dianne

3:40 – 4:10 | Olivia DaPonte

4:15 – 4:45 | Mary Joy McDaniel