Local Performers to Showcase their Talent at Dickens of a Christmas 2023

Step back in time for Dickens of a Christmas this weekend. The festival takes place on two days- Saturday, December 9, 10 am – 6 pm and Sunday, December 10, 11 am – 5 pm in downtown Franklin.
Here’s the complete list of performers for the weekend.
SATURDAY
On The Public Square
9:45 AM | Opening Remarks
10:00-10:30AM | Franklin First United Methodist HandBells
10:40-11:10 AM | Franklin School of Performing Arts
11:20-11:50 AM | Southern Irish Dance
12:00-12:30 PM | Franklin Suzuki Academy
12:40-1:10 PM | Pull-Tight Players
1:20-1:50 PM | Gabe Lamog
2:00-2:30 PM | Magnus Spiritus Trombone Quartet
3:10-3:40 PM | Jill Riley – Culmine Media
3:50-4:20 PM | Nashville Opera
4:30-5:00 PM | Brianna Bollinger
5:30-6:00 PM | Town Sing led by Yuletide Carolers
At 2nd Ave. and Main Street
10:00 – 10:30 | Kate Cosentino
11:10 – 11:40 | Raihanna Estrada
12:10 – 12:40 | The Woodwork
12:45 – 1:15 | Elle Jae McCaul
1:20 – 1:50 | Tanner Cherry
1:55 – 2:25 | Braxten Allen
3:00 – 3:30 | Nicole Coley
3:35 – 4:05 | Jordana Bryant
4:10 – 4:40 | Regan Rousseau
4:45 – 5:15 | Paige Rose
5:20 – 5:50 | Kiersi Joli
SUNDAY
On The Public Square
11:10-11:40 AM | American Caroling Company
11:50-12:20 PM | The Dancing Divas and Dudes
12:40-1:10 PM | Franklin Brass Quintet
1:20-1:50 PM | Source One Five
2:30-3:00 PM | Franklin Light Opera
3:10-3:40 PM | Williamson County Community Chorus
At 2nd Ave. and Main Street
12:20 – 12:50 | Olivia Faye
12:55 – 1:25 | Birdie Nichols
1:55 – 2:25 | Margaret Haynie
2:30 – 3:00 | Gracia Harrison
3:05 – 3:35 | Carmen Dianne
3:40 – 4:10 | Olivia DaPonte
4:15 – 4:45 | Mary Joy McDaniel