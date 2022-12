Local Performers Showcase their Talent at Dickens of a Christmas 2022 – See Full Lineup

Step back in time for Dickens of a Christmas this weekend. The festival takes place on two days- Saturday, December 10, 10 am – 6 pm and Sunday, December 11, 11 am – 5 pm in downtown Franklin.

Here’s the complete list of performers for the weekend.

SATURDAY

On The Public Square

9:45 AM – Opening Remarks

10:00 AM – Franklin First United Methodist Handbells

10:35 AM – Franklin School of Performing Arts

11:10 AM – Rhythm & Spirit Dance Program

11:50 AM – Nashville Flute Choir

1:10 PM – MaRynn Taylor

1:50 PM – Taryn Papa

3:10 PM – Franklin Light Opera

3:50 PM – Brentwood Suzuki Strings

4:30 PM – Roots Academy

5:30 PM – Town Sing led by Yuletide Caroler

At 4th Ave. N and Main Street

10:00 AM – Jawbone Honey

10:35 AM – Addison Gossage

11:10 AM – Annie Harsch

12:10 PM – Abby Whitman

12:45 PM – Lexi Gail

1:20 PM – River & Rail

1:55 PM – Alexandra Hammock

3:00 PM – LeeAnn Mazzei

3:35 PM – Lilli Grace Barden

4:10 PM – Julie Wing

4:45 PM – The Dirty Rain Revelers

5:20 PM – Amber Sawyer

On 3rd Ave. S. – in the 800s

11:55 PM – Crosby Jud

12:45 PM – Tanner Cherry

1:45 PM – Krystal King

2:35 PM – Taylon Hope

3:25 PM – Conrad Patrick Johnson

4:15 PM – Jacob Rice

5:05 PM – Barbara Lynn

Sunday

On The Public Square

11:10 AM – Southern Irish Dance

11:50 AM – The Dancing Divas & Dude

12:40 PM – NS Dance Academy

1:20 PM – Source One Five Theatre

2:30 PM – Franklin Suzuki Academy

3:10 PM – Williamson County Community Chorus



At 4th Ave. N and Main Street

11:10 AM – Radio Farm

11:45 AM – Gabrielle Irene

12:20 PM – Joanie Kember

12:55 PM – Logan Weatherly

1:55 PM – Olivia Henn

2:30 PM – Caroline Lobb

3:05 PM – The Howlin Embers

3:40 PM – Alaina Clement

4:15 PM – Taryn

On 3rd Ave. S. – in the 800s