Local Organizations to host Oct. 2 Candidates’ Forum in Franklin Mayoral, Aldermanic Election

To help educate voters about the issues and acquaint them with the candidates, several community organizations are coming together on Monday, Oct. 2, to host a Candidates’ Forum.

The program will be held at Franklin City Hall, 5:30-8 p.m., and all candidates on the ballot are invited to participate in this event being presented by Franklin Tomorrow, Williamson Inc., Williamson County Association of REALTORS, and the League of Women Voters of Williamson County. Area media, including Williamson Herald, The Tennessean, and WAKM AM 950 Radio, are also involved as partners or plan to cover the event.

Each candidate will be offered the chance to deliver a one-minute opening statement. The candidates in contested races will each answer individual questions which have been prepared by the presenting organizations, but which are randomly selected throughout the program. There will be no advance knowledge of the questions by the candidates.

Early voting in the election will open on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and continue through Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Williamson County Election Commission office, 405 Downs Blvd., Franklin, TN 37064. The last day to register to vote in the City election will be Monday, September 25.

Incumbent Mayor Dr. Ken Moore is being challenged by At-Large Alderman Gabrielle Hanson for his seat. Incumbent At-Large Alderman Brandy Blanton faces a challenge from Gary Moore, while incumbent Ann Petersen faces a challenge from Jeff Feldman. Vying for Hanson’s aldermanic seat are Greg Caesar, Patrick George, and B.K. Muvvala.

Voters will get to cast votes in the mayoral race and in each of the four at-large aldermanic races.