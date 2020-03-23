The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club and Leadership Franklin are combining forces to launch “Mind the Gap,” a food collection program to help Franklin-based One Generation Away stock key food items to meet the growing need in the community.

OneGenAway has clearly-marked plastic totes – donated by Dollar General – outside of its warehouse facility located at 104 Southeast Parkway, Suite 300 (right behind the Graceworks store). These totes will be out 24 hours a day, allowing donors to drop off items at their convenience and eliminating the need for any person-to-person contact.

While they are accepting donations of any non-perishable food items, OneGenAway has specifically asked for:

-canned corn

-peanut butter

-canned chicken and/or tuna

OneGenAway is currently working with Williamson County Schools and Franklin Special School District to provide meals for kids who are no longer able to eat at school. This is in addition to the growing food requests due to the impact of COVID-19.

For more information or to make a donation, please visit www.onegenaway.com.