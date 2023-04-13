Local Oliver Steele Makes the Top 24 on American Idol

Mount Juliet resident, Oliver Steele has moved on to the top 24 in American Idol.
Steele received his golden ticket for Hollywood Week after an emotional audition where he brought his dad, Toby, out to watch him perform Eric Clapton’s “Change the World.”
Steele’s most recent performance on the show was “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” which earned him a spot in the top 24.
Katy Perry said to Steele in telling him was part of the top 24, “You’ve looked up to people your whole life. I don’t think you should look up anymore, I don’t think you need to, you are your own hero. Welcome to the top 24.”
American Idol returns on Sunday, April 16th.
Below are the top 24 contestants.
Colin Stough
Dawson Wayne
Elise Kristine
Elijah McCormick
Emma Busse
Hannah Nicolaisen
Haven Madison
Iam Tongi
Kaeyra
Lucy Love
Malik Heard
Mariah Faith
Marybeth Byrd
Matt Wilson
Megan Danielle
Michael Williams
Nailyah Serenity
Nutsa
Oliver Steele
Olivia Soli
PJAE
Tyson Venegas
Warren Peay
Wé Ani
Zachariah Smith