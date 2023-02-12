Local McDonald’s Owner-Operators Awarding $10,000 in Scholarships to HBCU Students

The McDonald’s Trailblazer Scholarship will Award 10 $1,000 Scholarships

Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley are celebrating Black History Month by awarding scholarships to HBCU students.

Students currently enrolled or will be enrolled at an HBCU during the 2023-2024 academic year can apply for one of ten (10) $1,000 scholarships online HERE between February 1 – March 1, 2023.

Eligible HBCUs/Universities include: