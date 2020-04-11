As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact all areas of our lives, one thing is certain, the impact to businesses will be felt for months and even years to come. The disruption is staggering. According to a Goldman Sachs survey of 1,500 business owners, 96% say they have been impacted by the outbreak and only 13% feel confident about their contingency plans to maintain business. Fifty-three percent say their employees do not have the ability to telecommute, and 51% say their business cannot operate beyond three months.

In response, public relations and communications professionals from across the country have joined forces to offer support through a new initiative, “Back to Business.” Business owners will be matched with an agency volunteering a complimentary strategy session to assist them in addressing their most pressing challenges both during and after the pandemic.

“While many companies have pivoted their business model to mitigate losses and others may recoup a portion of losses through relief efforts, the fear for many owners is that they won’t be able to make a comeback,” said Amy Kovar, owner of Franklin, Tennessee-based integrated marketing communications firm Gray Public Relations. “Companies need to have a clear vision for how they will move forward post-pandemic,” said Kovar. “Is it business as usual or have new ways of reaching customers during the COVID-19 crisis changed the way they will approach future growth?”

What began as an idea Kovar had for helping businesses in her local community grew when she shared her idea with agency owners that are a part of Solo PR Pro, a professional membership group of PR professionals, and boutique and micro-agency owners. “There was overwhelming support for the initiative,” said Kovar. “We are coming together to do what we do best. I may not have the skills to sew masks, though I can help guide others with best practices and ideas for lessening their company’s financial impact during this time.”

Business owners interested in taking part in the initiative are invited to email: BacktoBusiness@graypr.com. They will be asked to fill out a questionnaire to help identify their most pressing needs and to match them with an agency that may best serve them.

Participating PR and marketing agencies: 4th Dimension Agency (Dallas, Texas), Empowered Public Relations (Long Beach, California), Falcon Valley Group (San Diego, California), Grassfed Media (Arlington, Virginia), Gray Public Relations (Franklin, Tennessee), Jemef Public Relations (Reston, Virginia), Karen Couf Cohen Public Relations (Franklin, Michigan), Open Road Communications (St. Louis, Missouri), 1L Communications LLC (Wilton, Connecticut), Rorex Marketing (Thompson’s Station, Tennessee), Steigman Communications (Washington D.C.) and VoiceMatters (Souderton, Pennsylvania). For more information, contact BacktoBusiness@graypr.com