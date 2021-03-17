Franklin Singer Marisa McKaye Receives “Golden Ticket” on American Idol

By
Donna Vissman
-
Marisa McKaye
photo from Marisa McKaye Instagram

Franklin resident, Marisa McKaye, has impressed the American Idol judges, receiving a “golden ticket” on American Idol.

Via Instagram, Marisa shared, “I got a golden ticket!!!!! thank u everyone so so much for watching for me, but my audition won’t be aired. the judges all gave me three yeses and I made it through to hollywood week!!! it was such a cool experience and fingers crossed y’all will get to see me in #hollywoodweek next sunday on @abcnetwork !! here’s some fun pics for u guys.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marisa McKaye (@marisamckaye)

Back in 2017 at the age of 12, Marisa was a contestant on America’s Got Talent along with local Chase Goehring, where she was eliminated in the judge’s cuts.

Marisa has performed locally at several places including Sopapillas and downtown Nashville. This week, you can catch a performance on Saturday, March 20th from 2pm – 5:30 pm at Margaritaville in downtown Nashville.

Hollywood Week will feature other local artists who also received a golden ticket – Hunter Metts, and Cassie Coleman. Watch American Idol on ABC Sunday night at 7 pm.

