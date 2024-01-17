Local Malls Reopen Wednesday

If you need to get out of the house after several days cooped up due to winter weather, the local malls have re-opened for the first time this week.

CoolSprings Galleria (1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin) – open Wednesday 11 am until 8 pm.

Mall at Green Hills (2126 Abbott Martin Road, Nashville) – open Wednesday 11 am until 8 pm.

Tanger Outlets Nashville (4060 Cane Ridge Parkway,Nashville) -open Wednesday 12pm until 8 pm.

Opry Mills (433 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville) open Wednesday 10 am until 8 pm.