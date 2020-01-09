Macy’s will close 28 stores and one Bloomingdale’s store, reports CNBC. Macy’s currently operates 680 department stores and 190 specialty stores. Over the last several years, Macy’s has closed other locations as sales have declined.

In the greater Nashville area, the Rivergate Mall Macy’s will close. However, Macy’s in the CoolSprings Galleria and The Mall at Green Hills will remain open.

Macy’s at Rivergate Mall will begin a clearance sale this month, reports Fox17.

Macy’s has been serving customers in that area for the last 49 years. The clearance sale will continue for the next 8 to 12 weeks.