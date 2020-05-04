Local Living: 5 Virtual Events to Check Out This Week

4. Poppy Bloom Virtual Class Hosted by Wine & Design

WHAT: To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Wine & Design is offering at home events. Arrange to pick up your kit at least 1 day prior to class start time and join the class on Zoom! You will receive an email with the Zoom log-ink.

Paint Kit includes: pre-traced canvas, paint, brushes, plate, napkins, and disposable apron. General Tips/Instruction will be emailed to you.

****Anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms or who has had a fever within the last 24 hours SHOULD NOT come pick up a paint kit for the safety and health of Wine & Design staffing and patrons. Additionally, when coming to pick up your paint kit, please wear a face mask (face covering). Paint kits will be delivered curbside only. Do not come into the studio. Studio doors will be locked.****

If you have questions please email us at franklin.tn@wineanddesign.com

WHEN: Tuesday, May 5, 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Painting begins promptly at 5:30pm CST so be sure to log in on time!

