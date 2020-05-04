Local Living: 5 Virtual Events to Check Out This Week

Andrea Hinds
1. Cinco de Meow Virtual Cat Festival

WHAT: The Williamson County Animal Center will host Cinco de Meow Virtual Cat Festival virtually on Facebook and Instagram! It will be HISStoric! All day long, tune in for a day of education and live kitten play sessions! Professional Cat Behaviorist and author Pam Johnson-Bennett will be joining in live and there will be opportunities to ask questions! Your cats can even join in on the fun too.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 5, 10am – 4pm

WHERE TO WATCH:
Williamson County Animal Center Facebook Page
Williamson County Animal Center Instagram

2. Writer’s Night From Miller Piano Specialists

WHAT: Miller Piano Specialists is hosting a writer’s night with host Russ Roberts and a guest writer to join in. 

WHEN: Thursday, May 7, 7pm – 8:30pm

WHERE TO WATCH:
Miller Piano Specialists Facebook Page

3. The Big Payback

WHAT: The Big Payback is Middle Tennessee’s online, 24-hour giving day. The event annually hosts more than 800 organizations and helps lift them up providing tools to engage and encourage others to support the work that they do — the other 364 days of the year. It is 24 hours to celebrate the spirit of giving and collaboration, and ultimately, the extraordinary work that nonprofits do in Middle Tennessee.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 6, 6pm – Thursday, May 7, 6pm

Visit the thebigpayback.org to donate.

4. Poppy Bloom Virtual Class Hosted by Wine & Design

WHAT: To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Wine & Design is offering at home events. Arrange to pick up your kit at least 1 day prior to class start time and join the class on Zoom! You will receive an email with the Zoom log-ink.

Paint Kit includes: pre-traced canvas, paint, brushes, plate, napkins, and disposable apron. General Tips/Instruction will be emailed to you.

****Anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms or who has had a fever within the last 24 hours SHOULD NOT come pick up a paint kit for the safety and health of Wine & Design staffing and patrons. Additionally, when coming to pick up your paint kit, please wear a face mask (face covering). Paint kits will be delivered curbside only. Do not come into the studio. Studio doors will be locked.****

If you have questions please email us at franklin.tn@wineanddesign.com

Learn more here.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 5, 5:30pm – 7:30pm
Painting begins promptly at 5:30pm CST so be sure to log in on time!

5. Ukulele Lessons Online

WHAT: If you’ve always wanted to learn how to play the ukulele, now is the time! Every afternoon of Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday, May 5, 6, & 7, Jake Johnson will present 3 days of classes … VIRTUALLY! Just sign up and you will be emailed each prerecorded lesson daily. Plus, Jake will do a mid-course check in on Wednesday morning and a wrap up check-in on Friday afternoon, via Zoom, and you can share your questions or comments (you will be emailed that connection as well).

These lessons will be geared toward kids but open to all ages. You’ll learn how to play all kinds of songs. Get in on the fun!

For more info about Jake Johnson, go to https://songsbyjake.com.

Register through the Spring Hill Library here.

WHEN: Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday, May 5, 6, & 7 2pm – 2:45pm

 

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

