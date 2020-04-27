Local Living: 5 Virtual Events to Check Out This Week

1. A Radio Wake For John Prine
WHAT: WPLN is giving legendary songwriter John Prine a big send-off.
WPLN is also asking for stories for this radio wake. Record your story — a voice memo is fine — and send it to memories@wpln.org. Make sure to say your name and your relationship to Prine. Please keep it under 2 minutes, and we’ll try to get it on the air.
HOW TO LISTEN
On the radio: 90.3 FM
Stream online: wpln.org
Stream on our app: The Nashville Public Radio App
More info: https://wpln.org/post/share-your-john-prine-stories-for-a-wpln-news-radio-wake/
WHEN: Wednesday, April 29, 7pm
2. Goodnight with Dolly
WHAT: “Goodnight With Dolly” web series featuring Dolly Parton reading Imagination Library books all carefully chosen for their appropriate content at this moment in time. Click here to watch.
WHEN: Thursday, April 30, 6pm
3. Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia Online Presentation
WHAT: This general overview of Alzheimer’s and dementia explores the relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, examines what happens in a brain affected by Alzheimer’s, identifies FDA-approved treatments available for some symptoms, looks at what’s on the horizon for Alzheimer’s research, and offers helpful Alzheimer’s Association resources.
Presented online by the Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter. Each presentation is about an hour long, so the second hour of each program will be devoted to Q&A, gathering resources, one-on-one conversations, and planning sessions.
Plan to attend with your phone, tablet or computer. Registration with a valid email address is required. The day before the event, we will send an invitation with a link for you to join the program.
WHEN: Tuesday, April 28, 1:30pm – 3:30pm
4. The Rock and Roll Playhouse Presents Live From The Playroom
WHAT: The Rock and Roll Playhouse presents Live From The Playroom, free daily family concerts for you and the kids.
Check out for more info www.therockandrollplayhouse.com and subscribe to their YouTube channel for more videos and livestreams: bit.ly/RRPH_youtube
The Rock and Roll Playhouse is a family-friendly rock concert series that has hosted shows in over 28 cities at 35 venues across the country. They’ve featured special guests such as Warren Haynes, Phil Lesh, George Porter Jr, Nicki Bluhm, Questlove, David Shaw, and more.
WHEN: Shows every Monday – Friday 2pm on RRPH Facebook Page.
5. Reopening: What to Expect
WHAT: Williamson, Inc. President and CEO Matt Largen will moderate a conversation around reopening with a panel of local leaders:
Ellie Chin, President and CEO of Visit Franklin, TN
Bradley Jackson, President and CEO of Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry
Andy Marshall, owner of Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant and A. Marshall Hospitality
Make sure to turn on notifications from Williamson Inc’s Facebook page, where this is event will be broadcast live.
WHEN: Monday, April 27, 1pm