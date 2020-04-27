Local Living: 5 Virtual Events to Check Out This Week

3. Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia Online Presentation

WHAT: This general overview of Alzheimer’s and dementia explores the relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, examines what happens in a brain affected by Alzheimer’s, identifies FDA-approved treatments available for some symptoms, looks at what’s on the horizon for Alzheimer’s research, and offers helpful Alzheimer’s Association resources.

Presented online by the Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter. Each presentation is about an hour long, so the second hour of each program will be devoted to Q&A, gathering resources, one-on-one conversations, and planning sessions.

Plan to attend with your phone, tablet or computer. Registration with a valid email address is required. The day before the event, we will send an invitation with a link for you to join the program.

RSVP Here.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 28, 1:30pm – 3:30pm