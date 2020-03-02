Local Living: 5 Things to Do This Week

1. Tony’s Eat & Drink Fundraiser for St Jude’s Children’s Hospital
WHAT: On Thursday, March 5th, Tony’s will host a fundraiser for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital from 7pm-9pm.
There will be live music provided by local songwriters David Tolliver (written songs for Tim McGraw and Brantley Gilbert) and the duo Southern Justis. Tony’s Eat & Drink will be donating 10% of sales to St. Jude’s, and also selling $5 raffle tickets (all proceeds to St. Jude’s) for a chance to win some great prizes throughout the evening.
This event is in partnership with Michael Vathy, realtor with Music City Experts.
This is a free event!
WHEN: Thursday, March 5, 7pm
WHERE: 1000 Meridian Blvd, Suite 100, Franklin
2. 19 Miles to Music Row with Kathie Lee Gifford
WHAT: All tucked away in the heart of Franklin, it’s a night out with songwriters and the hits that made them famous! It’s a must-see 19 Miles on March 3 for “Inside the Hits” with 4-time Emmy Award Winner, TV co-host, accomplished singer, songwriter, playwright, producer, actress & author Kathie Lee Gifford. Writers round includes Hannah Miller, Katrina Burgoyne, Jonny Brenns, Jason Jones. Free to the community. Open seating and free parking.
WHEN: Tuesday, March 3, Doors open at 6 p.m. Show begins at 6:30
WHERE: Franklin First UMC at 120 Aldersgate Way in Franklin
3. The Magic of Reading Show
WHAT: The Spring Hill Library is celebrating Read Across America week with a magic show! Michael Messing is one of East Tennessee’s most popular entertainers and this show will have something for everyone: the magic is fast, flashy, and exciting, and there will be audience participation, great music, and plenty of laughs.
Michael has been presenting magic shows for more than 30 years and was voted “Best Party Entertainer” by the readers of East Tennessee Parent magazine and has been inducted into the prestigious “Order of Merlin” by the International Brotherhood of Magicians. He performs stage shows, does strolling magic, and makes balloon animals.
WHEN: Wednesday, March 4, 6pm – 6:45pm
WHERE: Spring Hill Public Library, 144 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill
4. Belmont + Kentucky Women’s Choir Concert
WHAT: Come hear the Belmont University and University of Kentucky Women’s Choirs perform their spring repertoire! This free concert at BUMC will be under the direction of Dr. Lori Hetzel (UK) and Dr. Lesley Mann (Belmont).
WHEN: Thursday, March 5, 7:30pm – 8:30pm
WHERE: Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Rd, Brentwood
5. Country Music Cluster Dog Show
WHAT: Each spring, the Nashville Kennel Club and the Tullahoma Kennel Club work together to host a four all-breed dog shows over the course of four days. Know as the Country Music Cluster, this well-attended show offers health clinics, multiple vendors, more than 2,000 dogs and a variety of dog-related events.
Admission is free; there is a nominal parking charge.
To see when your favorite breed(s) are showing, please refer to the official Judging Program.
Learn more at the Nashville Kennel Club Facebook.
WHEN: Thursday, March 5 – Sunday, March 8, 8am – 5pm each day.
WHERE: Williamson County Ag Expo Park, 4215 Long Lane in Franklin