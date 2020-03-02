Local Living: 5 Things to Do This Week

1. Tony’s Eat & Drink Fundraiser for St Jude’s Children’s Hospital

WHAT: On Thursday, March 5th, Tony’s will host a fundraiser for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital from 7pm-9pm.

There will be live music provided by local songwriters David Tolliver (written songs for Tim McGraw and Brantley Gilbert) and the duo Southern Justis. Tony’s Eat & Drink will be donating 10% of sales to St. Jude’s, and also selling $5 raffle tickets (all proceeds to St. Jude’s) for a chance to win some great prizes throughout the evening.

This event is in partnership with Michael Vathy, realtor with Music City Experts.

This is a free event!

WHEN: Thursday, March 5, 7pm

WHERE: 1000 Meridian Blvd, Suite 100, Franklin