Local Living: 5 Things to Do This Week

2. Cirque du Soleil AXEL

WHAT: Cirque du Soleil announced its new on ice spectacle that will spin you into the vibrant world of AXEL. The show will be gliding into the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for 6 performances only from Feb. 6-9, 2020. Tickets are available online at www.cirquedusoleil.com/axel.

An inspirational and musical storyline: Axel, a young graphic artist and musician, dives into his hand-drawn universe as he falls in love with the captivating Lei. Together they jet off on a fast-moving quest to retrieve the stolen light from the supervillain Vï. In this epic fantasy, graphic art and music intertwine to create the supercharged world of AXEL. Spectacular ice skating, breath-taking acrobatics, pop-rock music, and vibrant visuals create an energetic and immersive experience for the whole family.

WHEN: Showtimes:

Thursday, February 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 8 at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 9 at 1:00 and 5:00 p.m.



WHERE: Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville