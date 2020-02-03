Local Living: 5 Things to Do This Week

1. Groundhog Day Storytime and Craft
WHAT: Come have fun celebrating Groundhog’s Day with a story and fun craft! This is a fun, free event.
WHEN: Monday, February 3, 11am
WHERE: Learning Express Toys of Cool Springs, 420 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin
2. Cirque du Soleil AXEL
WHAT: Cirque du Soleil announced its new on ice spectacle that will spin you into the vibrant world of AXEL. The show will be gliding into the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for 6 performances only from Feb. 6-9, 2020. Tickets are available online at www.cirquedusoleil.com/axel.
An inspirational and musical storyline: Axel, a young graphic artist and musician, dives into his hand-drawn universe as he falls in love with the captivating Lei. Together they jet off on a fast-moving quest to retrieve the stolen light from the supervillain Vï. In this epic fantasy, graphic art and music intertwine to create the supercharged world of AXEL. Spectacular ice skating, breath-taking acrobatics, pop-rock music, and vibrant visuals create an energetic and immersive experience for the whole family.
WHEN: Showtimes:
Thursday, February 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 8 at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, February 9 at 1:00 and 5:00 p.m.
WHERE: Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
3. Navigating Today’s College Admissions Process
WHAT: Are you dismayed by the runaway costs of attending a 4-year university? Have you ever asked yourself how colleges decide who gets admitted? In this session, you will learn the answer to these questions and introduce strategies to help students stand out in the admissions process and graduate college debt-free.
WHEN: Tuesday, February 4, 6:30pm – 7:30pm
WHERE: Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd, Brentwood
4. Poetry Explored
WHAT: Poet Jamie Givens will bring out the poet inside you. This monthly meetup will focus on writing and developing poetry as well as receiving/providing peer feedback. Each session will focus on defining a featured genre, identifying poets and poems representing the genre, analyzing form and structure, and writing original poems.
WHEN: Thursday, February 6, 1pm – 2:30pm
WHERE: Spring Hill Library, 144 Kedron Parkway, Spring Hill
5. Guided Hike at Timberland Pike
WHAT: Enjoy a 1.5-mile hike at Timberland Pike on the East Perimeter and Inman Hollow Trails.
WHEN: Friday, Feb 7, 10am
WHERE: Timberland Park, Mile Marker 437.2 Timberland Park