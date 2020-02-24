Local Living: 5 Things to Do This Week

1. 10th Annual Battle of the Minds: Sarah Bayrd American History Bowl
WHAT: The “Battle of the Minds” Sarah Bayrd American History Bowl returns Thursday, February 27 at 7 pm at Brentwood City Hall. Sponsored by the Brentwood Historic Commission, the History Bowl is celebrating its 10th year going from two teams to a county-wide competition. The format provides an exciting and fun event for area high school students modeled after the show ‘Jeopardy’ with a total of four fast-paced rounds. Students must buzz in to answer quickly, but not too quickly. On the final question of the night, teams risk it all to provide the right answer. How they answer, and what they wager, can be the game-changer.
WHEN: Thursday, Feb 27, 7pm
WHERE: Brentwood City Hall, 5211 Maryland Way
2. The Simpons Trivia in Spring Hill
WHAT: The Simpsons team trivia is coming to Spring Hill on February 27th at Boombozz! Trivia is free to play, winning teams receive gift cards. Reservations are not accepted, so arrive early!
WHEN: Thursday, February 27, 7pm – 9pm
WHERE: Boombozz Craft Pizza and Taphouse, 2044 Crossings Circle, Spring Hill
3. Mardi Gras at Cajun Steamer
WHAT: Cajun Steamer is partying all day long with food and drink specials and live music. Drink specials include $5 Hurricanes, $5 Hand Grenades and $2 Jell-O Shots.
Live music schedule is:
Admiral Phunk Brass Band 3pm-7pm
DJ Luck-E 7pm-close
WHEN: Tuesday, February 25, 11am – 10pm
WHERE: Cajun Steamer, 1175 Meridian Blvd Suite 108, Franklin
4. Sugar Lime Blue at Mockingbird Theater
WHAT: Sugar Lime Blue is capturing listeners with its grooving style of blues infused rock. Drawing from an ever expanding list of original material and far reaching covers, SLB will keep listeners on their toes waiting to hear what is next and how it is going to be played. Pulling from staple R&B artist like Otis Redding, Al Green and Bill Withers, classic jam style bands like Little Feat and the Grateful Dead, and current day rockers like Sheryl Crow, and the Black Crowes, Sugar Lime Blue pulls off a retro type of vibe with a sound that you probably won’t be able to compare immediately to any one artist.
WHEN: Friday, February 28, 7pm – 11pm
WHERE: Mockingbird Theater, 230 Franklin Road, Building 6, Franklin
5. Nashville Wine Auction’s Wined Up
WHAT: Wined Up! is a fun, accessible, wine-tasting party. It brings together 26 West Coast vintners for Nashville’s best wine-tasting party and will feature specialty small plates prepared by guest chefs as well as a silent auction with lots of fine wines and luxury items. The event is the second night of “Pairings: Nashville’s Ultimate Wine and Food Weekend,” which includes a series of wine events for explorers and enthusiasts. The special “Collectors’ Showcase” floor will feature an additional 6-8 rare and collectible wines. Additional fees apply.
For more information and to make a reservation: nashvillewineauction.com/pairings/wined-up-2/.
WHEN: Friday, February 28, 6pm
WHERE: City Winery, 609 Lafayette St., Nashville