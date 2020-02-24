Local Living: 5 Things to Do This Week

5. Nashville Wine Auction’s Wined Up

WHAT: Wined Up! is a fun, accessible, wine-tasting party. It brings together 26 West Coast vintners for Nashville’s best wine-tasting party and will feature specialty small plates prepared by guest chefs as well as a silent auction with lots of fine wines and luxury items. The event is the second night of “Pairings: Nashville’s Ultimate Wine and Food Weekend,” which includes a series of wine events for explorers and enthusiasts. The special “Collectors’ Showcase” floor will feature an additional 6-8 rare and collectible wines. Additional fees apply.

For more information and to make a reservation: nashvillewineauction.com/pairings/wined-up-2/.

WHEN: Friday, February 28, 6pm

WHERE: City Winery, 609 Lafayette St., Nashville