Local Living: 5 Things to Do This Week

1. Acoustic Storytime
WHAT: Looking for a great, low key evening of live music? Check out Acoustic Storytime at The Well Coffeehouse in Brentwood. Hosted by Jason Gray featuring Josh Wilson, Josh Baldwin, and I AM THEY! Admission: $15
WHEN: Tuesday, February 18, 7pm (doors open at 6:45pm)
WHERE: The Well Coffeehouse, 690 East Old Hickory Blvd, Brentwood
2. Harry Potter Trivia in Spring Hill
WHAT: Harry Potter Trivia is coming back to Spring Hill on February 20th to Grecian Family Restaurant and Bakery. Trivia is free to play, winning teams receive gift cards. Reservations are not accepted, so arrive early!
WHEN: Thursday, February 20, 6:30pm – 8pm
WHERE: Grecian Family Restaurant and Bakery, 2003 Wall St, Spring Hill
3. The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe
WHAT: This production of The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe by Artist Community Theatre is a high-energy, choreographed, two-hour production featuring the Pevensie children fulfilling the prophecy of restoration to Narnia.
WHEN: This week’s Showtimes:
Friday, Feb 21, 7:30pm
Saturday, Feb 22, 2:00pm
Saturday, Feb 22, 7:30pm
WHERE: Artist Community Theatre, 7248 Nolensville Pike (the old historic schoolhouse)
4. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
WHAT: Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about kindness, love and forgiveness from America’s most beloved neighbor.
WHEN: Monday, February 17 – Thursday, Feb 20, 7pm
WHERE: Franklin Theatre, 419 Main St, Franklin
5. Kidz Klozet Pop-Up Sale
WHAT: Friends don’t let friends pay retail, be sure to invite your mom friends! FREE EVENT – NO TICKETS REQUIRED* The Kidz Klozet is Spring Hill’s largest and most highly rated children’s consignment sale. You will find top brands and high-quality clothing & accessories at 50% to 90% off retail. We carry newborn to juniors sizes, all types of gear & equipment related to children, toys, sporting gear, video games, strollers, etc… Our Boutique Section, selections will include Matilda Jane, Persnickety, Mustard Pie and similar Exclusive Brands.
WHEN:
Wednesday, February 19, 9am – 9pm
Thursday, February 20, 9 am – 9 pm
Friday, February 21, 9 am – 6 pm
February 22 – 8 am – 2 pm
WHERE: UAW 1853 HALL, 125 Stephen P. Yokich Parkway