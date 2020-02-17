Local Living: 5 Things to Do This Week

1. Acoustic Storytime

WHAT: Looking for a great, low key evening of live music? Check out Acoustic Storytime at The Well Coffeehouse in Brentwood. Hosted by Jason Gray featuring Josh Wilson, Josh Baldwin, and I AM THEY! Admission: $15

WHEN: Tuesday, February 18, 7pm (doors open at 6:45pm)

WHERE: The Well Coffeehouse, 690 East Old Hickory Blvd, Brentwood