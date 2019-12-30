Local Living: 5 Things to Do This Week

1. Holiday Juggling Show: Jongleur De Notre Dame
WHAT: Ron Anglin doesn’t look like a juggler or an acrobat. He has absolutely no street cred and he never wanted to be a clown. When people first meet Ron, they often ask “Did you come to help the juggler?” Then Ron releases the Kraken performer that lives inside! With over 6,500 shows experience, no audience can now resist! You will laugh, you will be amazed, but most of all, you will learn tremendously!
Master juggler Ron Anglin is coming to Spring Hill this holiday season to tell the story of a jester, inspired by the popular children’s book: The Clown of God by Tomie dePaola. With amazing juggling feats he tell the tale of a young orphan named Jaque who, after a very hard life, becomes the King of the Fools and gives his only gift, his talent, to others.
WHEN: Monday, Dec 30, 2pm – 3pm
WHERE: Spring Hill Library, 144 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill
2. A Mill Creek Brewing New Year
WHAT: Its the end of the decade and we’re ready to ring 2020 in with Style! Join us for a night of games, dancing, food, beer and much more!
Your ticket includes dinner (a taco bar!), 2 beers, a midnight champagne toast, a DJ all night to keep the party going, games and MORE! We’ll go cash bar after your drink tickets run out and we’ll dance the night away until the ball drops!
This is a 21+ only event and tickets are required.
WHEN: Tuesday, Dec 31, 8pm – 2:30am
WHERE: Mill Creek Brewing, 2008 B Johnson Industrial, Nolensville
3. The Nashville Shakespeare Festival presents MACBETH
WHAT: Set in an unforgiving, post-apocalyptic world, this powerful take on one of Shakespeare’s most popular tragedies tells the tale of prophecy, murder, madness, and an unrelenting quest for power.
WHEN: Thursday, Jan 30 & Friday, Jan 31, 7:30pm
(additional showtimes are Feb 1 at 7:30pm and Feb 2 at 2:30pm)
WHERE: Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park, 112 Everbright Ave, Franklin
4. New Year at Noon at Brilliant Sky Toys and Books
WHAT: Ring in 2020 with the kids at a kid friendly hour! Mrs. Diana will be set up at 10:30 to create fabulous noise makers and music with the talented friend, Jacob Johnson, will begin at 11:30. This event is free!
WHEN: Tuesday, Dec 31, 10:30am – 12:30pm
WHERE: Brilliant Sky Toys and Books, 1705 Mallory Ln, Brentwood
5. Bet on 2020 at The Harpeth Hotel NYE Party
WHAT: Bet on 2020 in style at The Harpeth Hotel New Year casino celebration! Your all-access pass gives you access to our fully decked out casino party. In addition, you will receive 2 drink tickets, food stations, entertainment, and a midnight toast. Enjoy a specialty martini under the lights in our courtyard before your new year gets started.
WHEN: Tuesday, December 31, 8:30pm – 1am
WHERE: The Harpeth Hotel, 130 Second Ave North, Franklin