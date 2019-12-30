Local Living: 5 Things to Do This Week

1. Holiday Juggling Show: Jongleur De Notre Dame

WHAT: Ron Anglin doesn’t look like a juggler or an acrobat. He has absolutely no street cred and he never wanted to be a clown. When people first meet Ron, they often ask “Did you come to help the juggler?” Then Ron releases the Kraken performer that lives inside! With over 6,500 shows experience, no audience can now resist! You will laugh, you will be amazed, but most of all, you will learn tremendously!

Master juggler Ron Anglin is coming to Spring Hill this holiday season to tell the story of a jester, inspired by the popular children’s book: The Clown of God by Tomie dePaola. With amazing juggling feats he tell the tale of a young orphan named Jaque who, after a very hard life, becomes the King of the Fools and gives his only gift, his talent, to others.

WHEN: Monday, Dec 30, 2pm – 3pm

WHERE: Spring Hill Library, 144 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill