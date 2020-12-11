Local Law Enforcement to Participate in Shop with a Cop

Law enforcement agencies from across Williamson County will be participating this Sunday, December 13th, in the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 41’s annual Christmas Shop With a Cop event. The event takes place at Walmart on Mallory Lane in Franklin.

Williamson County law enforcement officers have identified 150 children from individual families and Children’s Homes needing Christmas. These handpicked children face despair, instability and struggles every day. The fully-funded program provides each child with $200 worth of items for Christmas.