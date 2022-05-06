Local High School Students Lead Programs to Give Back to the Community

Self-organized teen JustServe Clubs from Ravenwood, Centennial, Brentwood, Nolensville, and Page High Schools are set to build bunk beds for the Nashville Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace on May 7th.

Clubs have a goal of completing four volunteer projects for local nonprofits during the school year. Teens plan to end their year of service building bunk beds for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, where they will be tasked with cutting wood and assembling bunk beds for children who would otherwise sleep on the floor.

Teens lead the JustServe Clubs with the support of a few parents and a school staff member. Students select projects from JustServe.org, a free website, and app with the mission to build unity in communities by connecting volunteers with non-profit organizations in their communities.

“Our club embraces the JustServe theme/purpose of building unity and being a light through community service. That is why we do it. Service unites us as students and also helps us to form wonderful relationships with each other and people beyond the Page community. Yes, there are the benefits of service hours needed for graduation and scholarships, but the reason we run this club goes deeper than that. We want both the giver and the receiver of kind acts to know how awesome they each are. This club has helped me see that we all have unique stories, and we all have something to give, no matter how big or small it is” (Madison Moss, Page High School’s JustServe club President).

JustServe Clubs are ending their year of service through the generous donations given through the Nashville Giving Machines. Donations supplied Sleep in Heavenly Peace with the necessary lumber, supplies, and tools to continue building bunk beds to make sure that “no kid sleeps on the floor in our town.” Each bunk bed comes with two brand new mattresses and new bedding.

Most recently, teens volunteered at the MTSU Wheelchair Basketball Tournament organized by ABLE Youth, a nonprofit that provides opportunities for youth who use wheelchairs in learning independence, skills, and sports with the goal for participants to learn the importance of complete independence in all activities of daily living, which in turn, leads to self-esteem, motivation and a desire to excel. The children are taught The ABLE Way – to Adapt, Believe, Love, and Enjoy life.