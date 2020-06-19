



Williamson Medical Center and the Williamson County Health Department are asking members of the community to continue to adhere to CDC guidelines to ensure safety and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Over the past few weeks, the Health Department has dramatically increased testing and, like other parts of the state, Williamson County has seen an uptick in the number of positive results.

“It’s important for people to remember this virus is still spreading in our community, and we need to work together and continue to take precautions to try to flatten the curve,” said Williamson County Health Department Director Cathy Montgomery. “Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask when going out and stay at least six feet from others.

“We’re eager to provide testing for those interested and ask those who do get tested to self-isolate until they receive their results to eliminate the risk of spreading the illness if they are positive,” Montgomery added.

Williamson Medical Center had minimal COVID-19 patients for a six-week period, and now has seen an uptick over the last two weeks. WMC is fully confident in the measures we are taking to protect our patients and staff while continuing to serve the healthcare needs of our community.

“We remain prepared to support those in need of all our services,” said Donald Webb, Williamson Medical Center CEO. “During the initial weeks of the pandemic, fear kept too many people from seeking care to address their personal healthcare needs, complicating some situations and negatively impacting long-term outcomes for others. By continuing to follow proper safety guidelines, we continue to maintain a safe environment where we can ensure our community remains as healthy as possible.”

Williamson Medical Center has enacted enhanced safety measures to ensure the health of patients and staff, including symptom screening, mask requirements, physical distancing, increased sanitation and a limited guest policy. Telehealth services are also offered for physician appointments. In accordance with state guidelines, the health system has resumed elective surgeries and is encouraging all patients to not delay their routine care.

As more people are out in the community, Williamson Medical Center and Williamson County Department of Health want to remind the community that maintaining proper social distancing remains critical to reducing potential spread. The CDC recommends people over two years of age wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Proper hygiene should continue to be followed, including washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer when necessary. Frequently touched surfaces, including tables, door knobs, phones, light switches, etc., should be cleaned and disinfected regularly.

It’s imperative to monitor your health. If you are experiencing symptoms, stay isolated at home. COVID-19 assessment sites are located throughout Tennessee.

To stay informed about COVID-19 visit www.CDC.gov or call the Tennessee Department of Health patient hotline at 877-857-2945 with questions. To schedule an appointment with a Williamson Medical provider, visit www.WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.



