Local Health Departments Continue to Offer Important Services to Help Keep Communities Healthy

Franklin, Tenn. – During the COVID-19 pandemic, health departments across the state have offered COVID-19 services including testing and vaccine. As we continue our ongoing pandemic response, the Tennessee Department of Health wants to remind citizens that additional public health services are available.

“We live in the communities we serve, and we are very proud to offer many different health services to the children and adults in our community,” said Cathy Montgomery, County Health Department Director. “Our dedicated staff continue working every day to improve the overall health and prosperity of people in Williamson County.”

Health departments offer many health services, including primary care and family planning for the insured, uninsured, underinsured, or enrolled in TennCare.

Primary Care:

Medical staff are available for diagnosing and treating acute and chronic illnesses and provide health screening services.

Family Planning:

Services include a complete physical exam and all appropriate lab tests. Health department also offer numerous family planning options.

Services offered include:

Required/Recommended immunizations – Immunizations against polio, diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella, meningitis, hepatitis B, flu and pneumonia, HPV

Immunizations against polio, diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella, meningitis, hepatitis B, flu and pneumonia, HPV Vital Records – Birth/death certificates

Birth/death certificates Child Health – Physical exams, screening tests and immunizations

Physical exams, screening tests and immunizations Women, Infants and Children (WIC) – Vouchers for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding and children under five years of age at risk of poor growth, breastfeeding classes/support to all new mothers and nutrition tips.

Vouchers for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding and children under five years of age at risk of poor growth, breastfeeding classes/support to all new mothers and nutrition tips. Prenatal – Pregnancy testing, presumptive eligibility screening for Medicaid, referrals for prenatal care

Pregnancy testing, presumptive eligibility screening for Medicaid, referrals for prenatal care Dental Services – Dental services are available at the Franklin Clinic for pregnant women, children under the age of 21 enrolled in TennCare, uninsured children and emergency care, limited continued dental care for uninsured adults

Dental services are available at the Franklin Clinic for pregnant women, children under the age of 21 enrolled in TennCare, uninsured children and emergency care, limited continued dental care for uninsured adults TennCare Outreach – Services to families and individuals who may be eligible for TennCare

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call the Franklin Clinic at (615) 794-1542 or the Fairview Clinic at (615) 799-2629.