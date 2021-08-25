Local Group Collecting Books for Damaged Waverly Elementary Library

Statewide, members of the GFWC of TN Woman’s Clubs are participating

in the TRTL Project—Together, Replenishing Tennessee Libraries. This is a state-wide initiative where club members are collecting new and like-new HARDBACK books appropriate for Elementary School children grades K-8. Originally, focus areas for this project were counties in TN that don’t meet the minimum requirement for 12 library books per student. Waverly Elementary school, who lost their complete inventory of books in the devastating floods this past weekend, has now been added to the list and efforts are now being concentrated on this emergency need.

How can you help?

• Personally, donate excellent quality hardback or library bound books (no Imagination Library books or paperbacks, please)

• Personally, contribute by check made payable to GFWC of TN (list TRTL project in memo line). Mail to: GFWC of TN Treasurer, 2113 Parliament Drive, Thompson’s Station, TN 37179, ATTN: TRTL Project.

Enclose a note requesting a tax-receipt, if needed/desired.

• As a business, be a drop site for book donations

• As a business, host a book collection drive at your place of business

• As a corporate foundation, contribute funds

The GFWC is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. Membership is open to those who seek friendship, fun, and fulfillment through community involvement. Meetings for the local club take place on the first Monday of each month (except for holidays) at 6:30 p.m. in the lower level of the Winchester Community Building on Maury Hill Street in Spring Hill.

Please contact [email protected] for more information.