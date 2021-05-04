Local Goodwill Career Solutions Center to Host Open House and Job Fair

In celebration of Goodwill Week, May 3-7, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee will host numerous events at its nine Career Solutions centers across the region, including an Open House and Job Fair at its Nolensville Road Career Solutions Center in Brentwood.

The Brentwood center is a newly established hub for Goodwill’s efforts to serve the Spanish-speaking populations of Middle Tennessee. A bilingual Career Coach based at the center will provide career services and classes in Spanish and conduct outreach to the Hispanic community.

Every year during the first full week of May, Goodwill organizations across the U.S. and Canada observe Goodwill Week to highlight the defining principle of Goodwill’s mission — transforming lives through the power of work.

“This year — perhaps more than any other — there is reason to share the word about our nonprofit mission of changing lives through education, training and employment,” said Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee President and CEO Matthew Bourlakas. “As we emerge from the pandemic into a transformed economy, thousands of people in our communities will be in need of meaningful work. Goodwill can help, and Goodwill Week will demonstrate some of the many ways we do that.”

Goodwill Week activities planned by the Goodwill Career Solutions Center at 6708 Nolensville Road in Brentwood include:

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, May 4: Outdoor Community Event at Casa Azafran, 2195 Nolensville Pike, Nashville. Connect with Goodwill career coaches and learn about Goodwill’s free employment services.

1-2 p.m. Thursday, May 6: Resume-Writing Class at the Career Solutions Center.

2-3 p.m. Thursday, May 6: Interviewing for Work Class at the Career Solutions Center.

Friday, May 7

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Job Fair at the Career Solutions Center featuring at least three employers, including Ajax Turner, Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint and Bargain Hunt.

10 a.m.-3 p.m: Community Open House at the Career Solutions Center. Meet the Career Coaches, learn about Goodwill’s free employment services and tour the Career Solutions Center and adjacent Goodwill store. There will be giveaways and drawings for Goodwill gift cards.

A complete schedule of Goodwill Week events at all Career Solutions Centers can be found at www.giveit2goodwill.org/goodwillweek.

BRENTWOOD’S NOLENSVILLE ROAD CAREER SOLUTIONS CENTER

Two full-time Career Coaches work in the Brentwood Career Solutions center, offering numerous employment-related services, including regular classes and hiring events, referrals to employers and placement assistance. The facility has classrooms and meeting space and is equipped with computers, phones and fax machines available to anyone in need of a job, a better job or a career.

These free services, funded primarily through the sale of donated goods at Goodwill’s 29 retail stores and two Outlets, also are available at the Career Solutions centers in Nashville, Clarksville, Cookeville, Hendersonville, Jackson, Mt. Juliet and Murfreesboro. Services are provided in person and in many cases by phone and internet. Masks, social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols are observed at all centers. Open hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

More information about Goodwill’s mission services can be obtained at www.giveit2goodwill.org or by calling (800) 545-9231. The Brentwood Career Solutions center’s direct line is (615) 953-0040.

About Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, Inc.

For more than 60 years, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee has provided job training and job placement free of charge to people with disabilities or other barriers to employment through the sale of donated items. Goodwill’s vision is that all people will have the opportunity to reach their fullest potential through the power of work. More information about Goodwill’s Career Solutions, retail stores and donation centers can be found online at www.giveit2goodwill.org or by calling 1-800-545-9231.