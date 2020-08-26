Local First Responders to Deploy to Louisiana For Hurricane Relief

First responders from across Middle Tennessee will deploy to Louisiana to aid in search and rescue efforts following Hurricane Laura’s landfall, on Thursday August 27, 2020.

Hurricane Laura is forecasted to make landfall as a Category 4 storm along the Texas-Louisiana Border on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

This Tennessee Task Force 2 (TNTF2) deployment comes at the request of FEMA and is a function of The Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). EMAC is a mutual aid agreement among states and territories of the United States. It enables states to share resources during natural and man-made disasters, including terrorism.

Members of the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) Swift Water Rescue Team, NFD Urban Search and Rescue Team and a NFD Medic Unit will deploy to Louisiana along with personnel from the Metro Nashville Police Department, Metro Nashville Public Works, Williamson County Communications, Brentwood Fire Department, Franklin Fire Department and Murfreesboro Fire Department.

“We are watching along with the rest of the country the approach of Hurricane Laura toward the Gulf Coast,” NFD Director Chief William Swann said. “TEMA let us know our specialized Swift Water Rescue teams and USAR teams would be needed and as always we did not hesitate to do all we can to help people impacted by this powerful storm.”

Chief Swann continued, “When we were hit by the deadly March tornado we had help from across the country in the aftermath. We are glad to offer the same support to our neighbors in the path of this storm.”

The team of 36 will take with them multiple tools and equipment to use during response efforts.