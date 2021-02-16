Local Firehouse Subs® Hiring

Firehouse Subs® is hiring more than 50 crew member and shift leader positions, both full and part-time, at 13 locations across the greater Nashville area. The fast-casual sandwich brand seeks to fill these positions with positive, energetic and dedicated individuals. Interested applicants can call their local restaurant directly to apply.

WHEN

Ongoing until all positions are filled.

WHERE

Firehouse Subs greater Nashville restaurant addresses and phone numbers:

Hiring both shift manager and crew positions:

1940 Shady Brook St, Columbia, TN 38401 – (931) 548-2504

*Hiring 2 shift managers

1000 Crossings Blvd Ste 1000, Spring Hill, TN 37174 – (931) 486-3888

*Hiring 1 shift manager

Hiring crew positions only:

5225 Old Hickory Blvd #203, Hermitage, TN 37076 – (615) 730-7593

337 Sam Ridley Pkwy W, Smyrna, TN 37167 – (615) 267-0434

2018 Medical Center Pkwy Ste A, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 – (615) 796-6058

2445 Memorial Blvd Ste A, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 – (615) 962-8051

650 S Mt Juliet Rd Ste 130, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 – (615) 553-2671

1844 W McEwen Dr Ste 120, Franklin, TN 37067 – (615) 905-5552

6606 Charlotte Pike Ste 101, Nashville, TN 37209 – (615) 739-6277

708 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37204 – (615) 730-5004

700 Old Hickory Blvd Ste 201, Brentwood, TN 37027 – (615) 750-2955

280 Indian Lake Blvd Ste 300, Hendersonville, TN 37075 – (615) 590-7145

480 Long Hollow Pike, Goodlettsville, TN 37072 – (615) 448-6069