Local Emergency Services Utilize WCS School Buildings

To help minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure among first responders, Franklin Fire Department units and Williamson Medical Center Emergency Medical Services units are using several WCS schools as temporary stations.

The Franklin Fire Department set up five temporary fire stations around the city, including one at Centennial High School. Williamson Medical Center will also place units at Centennial High as well as Fairview High and Independence High.

These stations, in addition to existing stations, will respond to emergency calls in Williamson County.

“The district values the importance of being able to support our first responders during this pandemic,” said WCS Safety and Security Director Michael Fletcher. “We are grateful for the services that Williamson Medical Center EMS and the Franklin Fire Department provide to our community, and we are happy to be able to support them.”