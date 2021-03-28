Local Emergency Personnel Rescue Residents from Flooding

As of Sunday morning, the Nashville Weather Service shared the final rainfall total from Saturday morning through Sunday morning was 7.01 inches measured at the Nashville International Airport.

Due to the amount of rain in a short period of time, there were areas of flooding throughout the county.

Franklin Fire Department shared via Twitter, “Due to flooding FFD has additional personnel including 2 water rescue teams on standby. Between 11:34 PM and 3:19 AM they assisted @WCRescueSquad with 4 water rescues on Two Rivers Ln., Derby Ln., and Old Harding Rd. #turnarounddontdrown.”

In addition, City of Brentwood also rescued more than 50 people from their homes. Via Twitter, they shared, “Brentwood Fire and Rescue crews rescued more than fifty people from 12-18 homes overnight.”

Read more about the list of road closures.

Williamson County Emergency Management reports (as of 8:28am Sunday, March 28):

Homes Struck by Lightening – 8

Swiftwater Rescue Calls (includes abandoned vehicles, home rescues, and water rescues) – 34

Evacuations:

Harpeth River Drive -12 to 18 homes

Meadowgreen Acres Subdivision

Old Harding Road

Del Rio Pike – 1 home