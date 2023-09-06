Local Elijah Browning Advances to Stage 3 on American Ninja Warrior

Elijah Browning from Thompson’s Station ran the intense obstacle course in this week’s episode of American Ninja Warrior on Labor Day, September 4th, where he upset Kaden Lebsack and will advance to the third stage of the Finals airing on Monday, September 11th. Browning will be one of 12 Ninja Warriors who will compete in the finals where the winner takes home a grand prize of $1 million.

Season 15 has implemented a lot of changes from previous seasons. It will challenge the ninjas to race side-by-side and head-to-head across a high-stakes course with a spot in the national finals on the line. Additionally, the Mega Wall is even taller than before at 18½ feet and, for the first time ever, ninjas will need to complete all six obstacles in a designated time in order to earn a shot at the $10,000 prize.

Browning previously competed on Seasons 13 and 14 of American Ninja Warrior. His latest venture when he’s not training for the show, is with Vanderbilt Hospital, training a group of young people with physical limitations and disabilities.