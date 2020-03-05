Americans throw away over 300 million pairs of shoes each year and they can take 30-40 years to decompose in a landfill. A Destination Imagination team at Brentwood High School, named The Creative Potatoes, is holding a Sneaker Drive, which is fundraising through the recycling of shoes.

The Sneaker Drive will run through March 20 to raise money to offset costs for programs and travel for the students. The team will earn funds based on the total quantity of pairs of gently worn and new athletic shoes collected.

All types of gently worn and new athletic shoes, sneakers, and non-metal sports cleats will be accepted. The motto is “No Holes, Good Soles”. Shoe donations will also support micro-enterprises in developing nations and reduce what goes into landfills.

“We are excited about our Sneaker Drive,” said Bonnie Dalager, Team Manager. “We know that a lot of people have extra athletic shoes in their closets they can donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for our team, we give the shoes new life and keep them out of the landfill, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Anyone can help by simply donating their unwanted athletic shoes with no holes and good soles at Brentwood High School on March 7 from 11:00am-1:00pm. Brentwood High students will have access to drop-off bins inside the school for you to send them with your student until March 20.