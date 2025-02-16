Local Culinary Stars to Gather for James Beard Foundation Event in Nashville

The James Beard Foundation’s Taste America® presented by Capital One brings together chefs, special guests, and diners from across the country to celebrate the local independent restaurants at the heart of our communities at Saint Elle on February 20th.

The walk-around tasting at Saint Elle will be an exciting gathering of chefs from the Nashville culinary community, with food stations hosted by many notable local chefs.

Good news- all 2025 Nashville-based James Beard Award semifinalists will be featured: Josh Habiger of Strategic Hospitality, Julio Hernandez of Maiìz de la Vida, Jake Howell of Peninsula, Dung “Junior” Vo of Noko and Colby Rasavong of Bad Idea.

Chef Josh Habiger, Bastion: Oyster BLT with Island Creek Oyster, Benton’s Bacon, Romaine Lettuce and Tomato-Vinegar Mignonette

Chef Julio Hernandez, Maíz de la Vida: Carne Asada Taco with Nixtamal Tortillas, Ant Salsa, Quesillo and Herb Butter

Chef Jake Howell, Peninsula: Cured Hokkaido Scallop with Turnip, Golden Berry Jus and Mustard Oil

Chef Jason La Iacona, Miel: Jurgielewicz Duck Cassoulet with Confit Duck Leg, Duck Sausage, French White Beans and Duck Fat Breadcrumbs

Chef Margot McCormack, Margot Café & Bar: Beet Tartare with Avocado Aioli, Hard-Cooked Egg, Watercress, Caper Berry and Housemade Cracker

Chef Arnold Myint, International Market: Thai Beef Jerky: Nuah Daad Diew with Pickled Achar, Sticky Rice and Nam Jim Jaew

Chef Deb Paquette, etch and etc.: Mole-Spiced Puri with Roasted Banana Panna Cotta, Vanilla Bean-and-Pecan Candied Pork Crouton, Finger Lime-Pineapple Caviar, and Sage-Jalapeno Cherry

André Prince Jeffries, Prince’s Hot Chicken: Prince’s Spicy Korean BBQ Chicken and Spicy Cucumber Salad

Chef Colby Rasavong, Bad Idea: Nam Khao with Crispy Rice Salad, Soured Pork and Cashews

Chef Dung “Junior” Vo, Noko Nashville and Kase x Noko: Bluefin Tuna Nigiri

Chef David Andrews, D’Andrew’s Bakery & Cafe: Tangerine and Maldon-Salted White Chocolate Mousse with Citrus Marmalade and a Smoked Maldon-Salted Shortbread

General admission, as well as a limited number of Premier tickets, remain available. Premier tickets include general admission and dedicated check-in, along with one-hour early access to the cocktail and tasting reception, exclusive tastings from William Cole Vineyards, an additional specialty bite from Chef’s Market and VIP lounge access furnished by The Malin throughout the duration of the event exclusively for Premier guests. Additionally, Premier ticket holders receive an upgraded tote gift bag with gifts from Frothy Monkey, Tennessee Department of Tourism and more. Find tickets here. Saint Elle is located at 1420 3rd Ave S, Nashville.

