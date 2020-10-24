Local Company Whisper Creek Launches New Pumpkin Flavor

Whisper Creek Tennessee Sipping Cream, a spirit brand of Pennington Distilling Company, announces the arrival of their popular Fall flavor, Pumpkin Spice. The multi-award-winning, Whisper Creek Tennessee Sipping Cream, cream Liqueur made with Tennessee whiskey, is now available in all Nashville areas liquor stores. Also in stores, Whiper Creek lovers can purchase a special holiday gift package that includes a 750 ml bottle of Whisper Creek, two special Whisper Creek coffee mugs, and several tasty drink recipes on the box.

Jeff and Jenny Pennington, the husband and wife creators of this unique, flavorful whiskey drink, state that “Our Pumpkin Spice Whisper Creek is enhanced with the natural flavors of pumpkin pie spice, making it a favorite for brisk Fall days and nights. We like to call this time of year ‘Sipping’ Season’.”

For more information, drink and dessert recipes, and where to by Whisper Creek Tennessee Sipping Cream in your area, please visit www.tennesseesippingcream.com

About Pennington Distilling Company

Pennington Distilling Company was founded in 2011 in Nashville, TN by husband and wife team, Jeff and Jenny Pennington. Located in the heart of their hometown, the Pennington’s have personally crafted the finest in Tennessee Whiskey, vodka, and sipping cream.

From hand-selecting local farmers, gathering the best non-GMO “grain to glass“, to aging whiskey in oak barrels, combined with their unique and flavorful spirit recipes, the Pennington brands are not only fan loved but also award-winning. The brands have garnered over 40 awards to date in competitions such as the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the International Wine and Spirits Competition, SIP Awards, Beverage Tasting Institute/Tastings.com, American Distilling Institute.

For almost ten years, Pennington Distilling Company has worked diligently to bring the finest alcoholic beverages to the ever-changing and highly competitive spirits industry. The Pennington Distilling Company family of brands includes four proprietary mash bills Davidson Reserve Whiskey, Davidson Reserve Four-Grain, Davidson Reserve Genesis and Davidson Reserve Tennessee Whiskey; Pickers Original Vodkaplus the Original with additional fruit-infused flavors such as Blueberry, Blood Orange, and Pineapple; Pickers Unplugged Vodka Soda in assorted low calorie, zero carbohydrate, and gluten-free flavors; Pickers Crafted Cocktails in assorted flavors; Whisper Creek Tennessee Sipping Cream, (Cream Liqueur made with Tennessee Whiskey) available in Whisper Creek Original, Mocha, Peanut Butter Chocolate and Pumpkin Spice Flavors; and Walton’s Finest Vodka which is named after Jenny’s grandfather and made with 100% Tennessee red winter wheat.

Recent highlights for the company include placing Gold for Pickers Vodka, Double Gold and Best in Class for Davidson Reserve and Double Gold for Walton’s Finest Vodka in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition as well as being featured in the best-selling book Big Whiskey: Kentucky Bourbon, Tennessee Whiskey, the Rebirth of Rye, and the Distilleries of America’s Premier Spirits Region by Carlo DeVito (2018).

The Pennington Distilling Company has grown to over 21 full-time employees and their family of brands is sold in 15 states. They are currently in over 1400 stores, bars, and restaurants. The distillery gift shop is located at 900 44th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37209.

For more information about the company, please visit www. penningtondistillingco.com.