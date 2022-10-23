Local Comedian Nate Bargatze to Headline Bridgestone Arena

Local comedian, Nate Bargatze, will headline Bridgestone Arena in 2023.

Announced on social media, Bargatze shared, “What’s up Nashville! I’m Nate Bargatze and I have some fun news announcement, I’m going to be playing Bridgestone Arena on April 15, 2023. It’s absolutely insane. A lot of you know I’m from Old Hickory so to go play Bridgestone is ludicrious in my mind. I can’t believe I’m getting to do it, April 15th, I can not wait to do it. I hope you come out, it’s going to be very fun, very exciting. It’s a big arena, it’s the next step for me, all new material, I’ll have it all figured out by then.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Bargatze’s father was a former clown turned magician, Nate followed in the business by selecting comedy. He has two Netflix specials, with multiple appearances on Jimmy Fallon and he was on Fallon’s Clean Cut Comedy Tour.

He also hosts a weekly podcast called Nateland.