Local business Maid Right of Williamson County was honored as Franchisee of the Year. This award given annually to the top brand partner in Premium Service Brands recognizes the most successful franchisee with the highest quality customer service and overall business excellence.

Maid Right of Williamson County was chosen for several reasons including their outstanding results and their dedication to their customers and their community.

2019 was a big year for Grace Askew and Larry and Pam Hubbard, family and owners of Maid Right of Williamson County. Not only did they go above and beyond to give their customers the best in cleaning services, but they also found time to support causes close to their hearts.

In August, Maid Right donated classroom cleaning supplies to the teachers at Poplar Grove Elementary School. These cleaning supplies not only keep students healthy, but also help teachers who often spend out of their own pocket for classroom supplies. Larry’s sister was a teacher at the school and knew the staff personally.

And in November, they again supported the school district by donating food to the kids at Freedom Middle School. Working with their nonprofit Kids-Lift, Maid Right ensured that the kids and their families could celebrate the holidays without the anxiety of food insecurity.

Giving back and providing superior cleaning go hand-in-hand. “As a local business, we feel like it’s our responsibility to give back to our community,” said Larry. “It’s part of who we are as people and who we are as a business.”

This award was the perfect way not just to cap a hard-working year, but also to celebrate five years of business. “We hit several milestones this past year,” said Grace. “We are a family business, but after five years with some of our teams, they are part of our family now too. Being recognized as Franchisee of the Year is only a reflection of how hard our teams work to service our customers.”

About Maid Right of Williamson County:

Maid Right of Williamson County is a locally owned and operated cleaning company that services Williamson County, Nashville, Franklin, Thomson’s Station, Murfreesboro, Spring Hill, and Nolensville. They provide superior results with a focus on customer-service. Maid Right of Williamson County delivers non-toxic, eco-friendly, floor-to-ceiling house cleanings. For more information, contact Larry Hubbard at 615-722-7797 or at www.maidright.com/brentwood.