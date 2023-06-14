Local Circus Performer, Grace Good, Stuns on ‘America’s Got Talent’

On Tuesday night, Williamson County native Grace Good wowed the judges on America’s Got Talent with her acrobatic, hula-hooping show.

Good stunned the judges with her act. Starting with three hula-hoops and using an aerial rope, the judges were speechless as she spun in the air while keeping three hula-hoops going simultaneously. Her audition ended with three fire hula hoops and her signature fire-eating moment at the very end.

It was a “yes” from all four judges, and Good will move to the next round.

Take a look at her audition below.