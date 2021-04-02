Local Circus Performer Attempts to Break Two Guinness World Records

Local fire-eating, free-falling, hula-hooping circus girl, Grace Good, will attempt to break two Guinness World Records today, Friday, Apr. 2 at 11 am. Grace is attempting to break these records in celebration of American Circus Day, which is this Saturday. It commemorates the anniversary of the first circus performance in America, which took place on April, 3, 1793.

The Guinness World Record Titles Grace will attempt are titled:

“Most Hula Hoops while Balancing on a Rolling Globe”

(About 30 seconds long) and Current World Record: 20 hoops (Grace will attempt 21!)



“Longest Duration of a Four Hoop Box Split” (About a minute and a half long) “It is so exciting to see stages beginning to open up again, and I’m ready to take on the world! In celebration of the first American Circus performance more than 200 years ago, I’m going to break two Guinness World Records,” said Grace Good. “The circus is all about people finding their unique abilities and using them in ways that inspire others and spread joy. That’s what I want to do. I want to ignite imaginations and encourage people to find their own circus—the thing that fills their heart and sparks them to spread happiness and make the world a little brighter.” Watch the event on Instagram and for more updates, visit Grace Good’s Facebook page. Grace hails from Williamson County, growing up in Brentwood and attending high school in Brentwood She went on to study at MTSU, but “ran away from college” to join the circus. She began performing on the streets of Nashville as a busker, wedged between Country Music acts, but was discovered by Beyond Wings Circus and her entertainment career took off. She performs and produces the weekly circus shows at Nashville’s Plaza Mariachi and has completed two tours, including touring internationally with Cirque Dreams.