Local Church to Host a Local Christmas Market on Small Business Saturday

Support local businesses on Small Business Saturday by shopping the Local Christmas Market on Saturday, Nov 25 from 9am – noon.

This event will be at The Gate, located at 4040 Murfreesboro Rd in Franklin.

There will be delicious refreshments while you shop for Christmas presents, holiday home decor, & homemade goodies to stock your table for gathering together with friends & family!

Over 25 vendors will be in attendance so you’ll be sure to find one-of-a-kind goodies to enjoy this Christmas season. Gift wrapping will also be available.

Bring your family, grab the girls & be sure to stop by the Vintage Christmas-themed photo area to grab a pic while you shop!