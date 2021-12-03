Local Church Offers Free Gift Wrapping at CoolSprings Galleria

It’s as if Santa’s little helpers have set up their workshop in the CoolSprings Galleria to help shoppers.

Rolling Hills Community Church is offering free gift wrapping (that’s right, completely free) with a limit of 4 packages, to shoppers at CoolSprings Galleria. This is the church’s eleventh year to offer these services.

You can bring up to four gifts to be wrapped. They even have a wide selection of paper and trimmings. Hours for wrapping are Monday through Friday 5 pm – 9 pm, Saturday 9 am – 9 pm, and Sunday noon until 6 p until December 22.

To get ready for the season, they announce the gift wrapping station with a video, this year they takes Dolly’s 9 to 5 with a holiday twist. Watch their announcement video below.

Each year, they have repeat customers including former Titans player Albert Haynesworth. Wrapping begins each year on Black Friday and ends on Christmas Eve.

The wrapping station is located on the second level close to American Cookie and Starbucks. Visit Rolling Hill Community Church on Facebook for the latest updates.