Local Cheer and Dance Teams Allowed to Perform at Events Again

As of February 1, cheerleaders and dance teams can once again perform at indoor athletic events. This includes home games, away games, and tournament games.

The change follows the suspension of Governor Lee’s Executive Order 74 which placed restrictions on indoor school sporting events.

“I know this is welcome news for many of our student-athletes and their families,” said WCS Athletic Director Darrin Joines. “We all share the excitement of these athletes returning to action.”

For now, the guidelines suggested by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) will remain in place. Here are a few reminders about various athletic events moving forward: