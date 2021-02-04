Local Cheer and Dance Teams Allowed to Perform at Events Again

As of February 1, cheerleaders and dance teams can once again perform at indoor athletic events. This includes home games, away games, and tournament games.
The change follows the suspension of Governor Lee’s Executive Order 74 which placed restrictions on indoor school sporting events.
“I know this is welcome news for many of our student-athletes and their families,” said WCS Athletic Director Darrin Joines. “We all share the excitement of these athletes returning to action.”
For now, the guidelines suggested by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) will remain in place. Here are a few reminders about various athletic events moving forward:
- Indoor banquets and celebrations should still be conducted remotely (virtually).
- Indoor high school ball games are still restricted to 4 tickets per athlete. For those who cannot attend, some events will be streamed through the NFHS.
- Indoor middle school events are restricted to 2-3 tickets per athlete depending on gym capacity and are determined between the school administration and district athletic director.
- Coaches and students should remain masked while on the sidelines and not involved on the court, field or mat competition.
- Cheer and dance teams are not required to wear masks while performing. They should wear masks during downtimes, including while sitting in the bleachers.
- Faculty and staff can attend games as long as allowed capacity is not exceeded.
- Masks are mandated for all attendees.
- Students may attend games with a ticket, but no student sections are allowed.
