Local Cartoonist Offers Free Demonstration and Illustration-Signing

Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) will co-host a free demonstration with local cartoonist and illustrator Len Smith with Williamson County Cartoonists League on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Williamson County Public Library, 1314 Columbia Ave. in Franklin. Smith, an animator and cartoon designer with 38 years of experience (Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Winnie the Pooh, Adventures in Odyssey) with Disney, Hanna-Barbera, and Warner Brothers Studios, is offering this free live demonstration event to give the public an opportunity to meet him, see his work and learn of upcoming local opportunities for cartooning and book illustration classes.

Smith will be offering classes for children and adults in March at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd., Franklin. Children ages 8-12 can take “Learn to Cartoon” where they will turn random squiggles and doodles into full characters with attitude and personality. The class will meet Mondays, March 2, 9, and 16 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Cost is $60. Register at www.wcparksandrec.com. Registration code #17188.

For adults, Smith will teach “Intro to Children’s Book Illustration” on Saturdays, March 7, 14, and 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This overview will guide students through the process of being – or working with – the illustrator of a children’s book, including breaking down the manuscript, storyboarding, art layout, character design, book structure and the book production process. Cost is $90. Register at www.wcparksandrec.com. Registration code #17189.

No experience is necessary for either class, and paper/pencil supplies are provided. If students have their own IPad PRO with Apple Pencil, they are encouraged to download the Procreate app and use it in class.

For more information about either of Len Smith’s upcoming classes at the Franklin Recreation Complex, contact Joan.Wilkes@williamsoncounty-tn.gov or (615) 790-5719 ext. 2020.