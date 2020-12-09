Local Cancer Survivor Gives Back With Stockings “Stuffed With Love”

One local breast cancer survivor, Jenifer Niederwerfer, is giving back to cancer patients through her Facebook group, Stuffed With Love.

The group stuffs stockings every holiday season and delivers them to cancer patients in Nashville. Through the group’s efforts, they have delivered over 1600 stockings since the beginning of the project. This holiday season marks the 8th year the group has delivered Christmas stockings to chemo patients in Nashville area hospitals.

In March 2012, Jenifer Niederwerfer was diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent a double mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation. Six weeks after finishing chemo and four days before starting radiation, Jenifer was in a motorcycle wreck and broke both her legs. Unable to meet with her friends and family in person, she looked to Facebook to find a support community. Jenifer joined forces with her friends to create the Stuffed With Love Facebook group.

Jenifer encourages you to give back this holiday season. Interested in becoming a Stuffed with Love volunteer or donating? Visit the Facebook group here.