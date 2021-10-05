Local Brentwood Restaurant to Appear on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

Soy Bistro, located in Brentwood’s Maryland Farms, will make an appearance on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.
In a social media post, they shared, “We’re gonna be on #dinersdriveinsanddives October 15th! We’re SO excited to get to share this news with you!! None of this would be possible without our guests — we are so grateful to all of you for spending your lunches, dinners & celebrations with us. For introducing us to your family and friends. For making us smile and cheering us on.”
The longstanding restaurant in Brentwood was originally founded by Chris and Hannah Lee back in 2010. Now it’s owned by Kenji Ichikawa and Michael Kaplan. Kenji Ichikawa stumbled across Soy Bistro in 2011 and became a regular. Later Kenji became the general manager and in 2019, Lee asked Kenji if he wanted to be the next owner.
Items found on the menu include dumplings, korean tacos, fried rice with choice of protein, yaki udon noodles, and more.
You can visit Soy Bistro at 5008 Maryland Way in Brentwood. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 11 am – 2:30 pm, 4 pm – 8 pm and Saturday, 4 pm – 8 pm. Closed Wednesday dinner and Sunday.
For the latest updates, visit Soy Bistro on Facebook.