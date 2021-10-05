Local Brentwood Restaurant to Appear on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

Soy Bistro, located in Brentwood’s Maryland Farms, will make an appearance on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.

In a social media post, they shared, “We’re gonna be on #dinersdriveinsanddives October 15th! We’re SO excited to get to share this news with you!! None of this would be possible without our guests — we are so grateful to all of you for spending your lunches, dinners & celebrations with us. For introducing us to your family and friends. For making us smile and cheering us on.”

“We’re also grateful to Guy and his crew who were unbelievably kind, patient & fun to work with! We can’t believe y’all came to Brentwood, TN and ate with us in our little spot!”